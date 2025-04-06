Hawkes, Thomas complete Tasmanian Open double

06 Apr 2025 | Professional golf | Amateur golf |

Tasmanian Simon Hawkes has claimed his home Open for a second time as Mackenzie Thomas made it a Tassie double at Launceston Golf Club.

Co-leader with William Bruyeres and Aaron Pike at the start of Round 3, Hawkes held his nerve and holed a number of crucial par putts to shoot 3-under 69 and finish one stroke clear of Victorian Connor McDade (67) with Caleb Bovalina two strokes further back in third.

In adding to his 2016 win, Hawkes becomes the first two-time Tasmanian winner of the Tasmanian Open since the legendary Peter Toogood won his eighth way back in 1959.

It was a rare Tasmanian quinella on Sunday as Royal Hobart Golf Club’s Mackenzie Thomas (81) held on for a two-stroke win in the Women’s Tasmania Open and South Australian George Vassiliadis completed a convincing win in the Tasmania Inclusive Championship.

As the gusty wind and pacey putting surfaces put plenty of players under pressure, Hawkes refused to falter until the very last hole of the tournament.

A closing bogey did little to diffuse his satisfaction as he added to his 2016 Tasmanian Open and WA Open and Vic Open wins.

“It’s always a bit of extra nerves,” Hawkes said.

“With the other two state opens, I don’t think I was as nervous as the two I’ve won here.

“It’s a lot bigger to win your home Open; it’s amazing.

“You always come to this event with the goal of winning and to be able to pull it off is amazing.”

The win was a timely one for Thomas who will now head to Brisbane to compete in the Australian Junior Amateur Championship.

Leading Victorian Grace Yang by four strokes, Thomas did enough in a final round of 81 to stay two shots ahead at day’s end for the biggest win of the 17-year-old’s career.

“It’s nice to have a bit of confidence, seeing that I can get a result and actually see the hard work I’ve been trying to put in, actually be put into the gameplay and actually work,” said Thomas.

“I’m hoping for a good next two weeks, try and play the best I can.

“Just keep going along with the form I’m in and hopefully try and get some good results on the board.”

Final scores Men's Tasmanian Open 1 Simon Hawkes 66-72-69—207 2 Connor McDade 69-72-67—208 3 Caleb Bovalina 70-69-71—210 4 William Bruyeres 70-68-73—211 T5 Mark Panopoulos 73-70-69—212 T5 Aaron Pike 65-73-74—212

Women’s Tasmania Open 1 Mackenzie Thomas (a) 76-76-81—233 2 Grace Yang (a) 73-83-79—235 3 Riko Danjo (a) 81-81-79—241 4 Lorissa Dobson (a) 81-82-80—243

Tasmania Inclusive Championship 1 George Vassiliadis (a) 81-83—164 2 Corey Ackerly (a) 88-90—178 3 Leeza Walker (a) 89-99—188