Harrison top 10 at Junior PGA Championship

02 Aug 2025 | Amateur golf |

Three birdies in his final five holes have propelled Western Australia’s Spencer Harrison to a top-10 finish at the 2025 Junior PGA Championships in Indiana.

Winner of the 2024 Drummond Golf Junior Amateur Championship of WA and third at last month’s Queensland Junior Amateur, Harrison shot 1-under 70 on the Ackerman-Allen course at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex to finish the four rounds at 9-under par and tied for ninth.

Harrison was one of eight players to end the week at 9-under par including Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’s son posting 3-over 74 playing in the final boys’ group.

Two-over on his round when he made three straight bogeys around the turn, Harrison steadied and then surged, making three birdies on the trot from the par-4 14th hole to force his way inside the top 10 and finish as the leading Australian.

Queensland Junior Amateur champion Chase Oberle and Victorian Arrow Aarav Shah also made forward progress in the final round.

The pair both shot 2-under 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for 20th at 6-under par, Shah making eagle at the par-5 16th.