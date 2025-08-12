Hain leads the charge on the world stage

12 Aug 2025 | All Abilities | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Queensland's Jamie Hain has led the Australian charge at this year's International Blind Golf Association (IBGA) World Championship, taking out the Men's B3 Flight by an impressive five shots.

In the two-day event played at The Greens at Renton in Canada, Hain carded 66-73 for a 5-under total, and adds this world title to his 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Blind Open win.

Another Australian Open winner in Michele Watts continued her incredible run of form, finishing third in the Women's B3 Flight.

With rounds of 80-79, the Sydneysider wasn't quite able to recreate her heroics from the 2018 World Championships, but can hold her head high after a successful week which began by taking out the ISPS HANDA Canadian Open Blind Golf.

Phil Giles was another notable Australian across the two days. Only new to blind golf, he finished fifth in the Men's B1 Flight after rounds of 78-80.

The Australian team of seven were looking their best on the world stage, sporting fresh uniform donated by Golf Australia in collaboration with adidas.

