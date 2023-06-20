Greer, Stubbs lead Aussies at British Amateur

20 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

West Australian Josh Greer and Victorian Jasper Stubbs head the Australian contingent after the opening round of the mens British Amateur Championship at the Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale courses in England.

Both players finished at three-under-par in a tie for 19 th place in the 288-man field, with Greer posting his round of 68 on the par-71 Southport & Ainsdale layout, and Stubbs turning in a 69 on the par-72 Hillside which will host the matchplay section of the event later in the week.

In one of his final amateur tournaments before joining the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in the upcoming professional golf season, Greer birdied three of his first five holes before mixing in another two birdies with two bogeys on his back nine.

Stubbs, the reigning New Zealand amateur champion, worked his way to four-under before a bogey on the 16 th left him five shots behind the first-round leader Ben Van Wyk of South Africa.

Adam Brady (WA) on two-under-par in a share of 43 rd position, and Harry Goakes (Vic) on one-under-par in equal 69 th were the other Aussies to break par on day one.

The second round gets underway this evening with the 64 lowest scores and ties for 64th place after 36 holes to advance to the matchplay stage.

Follow scores here .

Australian scores

-3: Josh Greer, Jasper Stubbs

-2: Adam Brady

-1: Harry Goakes

Even-par: Harrison Crowe, Billy Dowling, Abel Eduard, Kai Komulainen

+1: Joseph Buttress, Jeffrey Guan

+3: Quinnton Croker, Connor McDade

+4: Phoenix Campbell

+11: Ali Rachid