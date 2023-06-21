Three Aussies stay in the hunt at British Amateur

21 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

Three Australians have qualified for the matchplay section of the mens British Amateur Championship after surviving the 36 holes of strokeplay at the Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale courses in England.

Western Australia's Josh Greer was the star of the 14-man Australian contingent, shooting a second-round 66 at Hillside to climb to fifth place overall at nine-under-par, only two shots behind the leading qualifier, South Africa's Ben Van Wyk.

Greer turned in 31 after snaring five birdies on the front nine and was at seven-under for the day before his only bogey came at the last.

"I come back here every year so I'm used to this sort of golf," Greer said.

"I'm hitting it pretty good so if I can keep doing that it makes it a bit easier. I guess whoever putts the best generally wins but I’ve just got to see what I can do.”

Greer will be joined in the matchplay section by Victorian Jasper Stubbs, who solidified his place with a 70 at Southport & Ainsdale to follow his opening 69, and Queenslander Billy Dowling, who moved inside the cut line with his 69 at Hillside.

In the opening round of matchplay this evening, Dowling will face Denmark's Kristoffer Max, while Greer and Stubbs have automatically qualified for round two. Stubbs will face Japan's Minato Oshima while Greer will tackle a round one winner.

The qualifying mark for the top 64 and ties fell at two-under-par, leaving Asia-Pacific champion Harrison Crowe on the outer by one shot.

Australian scores

5th (-9): Josh Greer (68-66)

T31 (-4): Jasper Stubbs (69-70)

T40 (-3): Billy Dowling (71-69)

Missed the cut

T86 (-1): Harrison Crowe (71-71)

T135 (+1): Jeffrey Guan (72-72); Harry Goakes (70-74)

T156 (+2): Quinnton Croker (74-71)

T199 (+4): Connor McDade (75-72); Adam Brady (69-78)

T221 (+5): Kai Komulainen (71-77)

T256 (+8): Phoenix Campbell (75-76); Joseph Buttress (72-79)

T279 (+13): Abel Eduard (72-79)

288 (+18): Ali Rachid (82-77)

Follow scores here .

