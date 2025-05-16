Green shoots 63 to lead senior major after round one

16 May 2025 | Professional golf |

A round equal to the best recorded at the Regions Tradition has earned Richard Green a two-stroke lead after Round 1 of the first senior major for 2025.

The Victorian left-hander had eight birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th to post 9-under 63, two strokes clear of Kiwi Steven Alker and American duo Jerry Kelly and Stewart Cink.

An eagle at the par-5 15th was the highlight of Greg Chalmers’ opening round of 5-under 67 that has the West Australian in a tie for seventh as David Bransdon (69), Cameron Percy (70), Mark Hensby (70) and Michael Wright (70) finished day one inside the top 25.

Green’s 63 at Greystone Golf and Country Club matched that by Alker in Round 4 last year and Robert Karlsson in Round 3 of the 2023 championship and puts him in a front-running position in pursuit of a first PGA TOUR Champions victory.

The 54-year-old has been a runner-up on six occasions – including twice in senior majors last year – and knows that knocking on the door often enough will eventually nudge it open.

“It’s been a lot of good stuff last year and in big tournaments,” said Green, who has coach Darrell Brown with him in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’ve taken that into this year and trying to find little improvements that I can try to make from last year, which is very difficult to do.

“I’ve just got to keep putting myself in there. I like four rounds. I’ve put myself in a great position today, so you never know.

“Just got to keep doing your thing, keep battling your own battles and hopefully I’m there at the end.”

Green’s 63 was just one shy of his lowest round on the Champions Tour to date, a 62 in Round 2 of the 2024 Regions Charity Classic where he finished second.

A birdie at the opening hole on Thursday set the perfect tone, following that up with three on the trot starting from the par-5 fifth.

Two birdies after the turn continued Green’s momentum and when he made eagle on 13 and birdie at 14, scoring records were poised to fall.

A missed fairway led to his lone bogey for the day at the par-4 16th, a shot he earned back courtesy of a superb pitch over a bunker and birdie putt from nine feet at the par-5 18th.