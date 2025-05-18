Green falls five back at Regions Tradition

18 May 2025 | Professional golf |

Victorian Richard Green will need to conjure something special on Sunday after his flatstick failed him in Round 3 of the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR Champions win in the first senior major of the year, Green will start the final round five back due to a frustrating day on the greens in a round of 3-over 75.

The silky left-hander was even par through eight holes of the third round but a bogey on nine followed by a double-bogey due to two poor chips at the par-3 10th saw him dethroned from the top of the leaderboard.

He would par his way in as American Jerry Kelly (65) charged, Green unable to find any joy with the putter as he hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation.

The 54-year-old will start the final round in a share of 10th at 10-under par, Brisbane’s Michael Wright just one shot further back at 9-under on the back of a productive Round 3.

Kelly’s 65 was the only round better than Wright’s 6-under 66 on day three, the 51-year-old making eagle at the par-5 13th and three birdies on the trot from the 15th hole to climb 19 spots and into a tie for 13th with one round to play.

Greg Chalmers (70) will start Sunday in a tie for 15th at 8-under par, Rod Pampling and Mark Hensby both rising into a tie for 32nd on the back of rounds of 4-under 68.