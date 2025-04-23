Green desperate to shake slow starts at Chevron

23 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

World No.5 Hannah Green is determined to defy two years of slow starts and stake her claim for a second major title at this week’s Chevron Championship in Texas.

The 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion, Green is one of seven Australians in the field for the first of five LPGA majors in 2025.

It is where a player of Green’s calibre should come to the fore, yet a worrying habit of stumbling out of the blocks has made golf’s most demanding tests even tougher for the West Australian.

In her three-win season last year, Green’s scoring average was 70.23 and the year prior 70.61.

However, across the past two years of majors and the 2024 Paris Olympics, Green’s Round 1 scoring average is four strokes worse at 74.36.

The 28-year-old has broken 70 just once across those 11 opening rounds and finished one shot shy of a playoff for a bronze medal at Le Golf National after shooting 77 in Round 1.

Although finishing top 25 in majors three times the past two years, Green also has five missed cuts. She hopes to take one step forward to start Chevron rather than feeling like she has taken two steps back.

“When I look at it not completely through stats, I feel like I never get off to a good start,” Green said of her inability to contend in majors the past two years.

“I’m hoping that Round 1, if I am not having my best performance, I can kind of still keep myself at least into the weekend.

“Sometimes I feel like I put too much pressure myself. Obviously, I’m coming into this major with probably one of the best rankings I’ve ever had and probably more expectation from other people as well as myself.

“Hoping that I can get off to a better start. Kind of wipe the bad memories that I perhaps have at this championship at the newer venue here in Houston.

“Start fresh and hopefully have a good championship.”

Excited by the announcement of a mixed event being added to the golf program at the LA 2028 Olympics, Green’s near miss in Paris perhaps hits hardest.

Twelve strokes off the lead after day one, Green started the back nine on Sunday in the bronze medal position.

She would ultimately finish one stroke shy of Australia’s first Olympic golf medal in a share of fourth.

“We already have five major championships and I think everyone treated the Olympics as our sixth,” Green added.

“It was nice that I was very close. Obviously quite heartbreaking considering perhaps if I made birdie on the last, I could have been possibly on the podium.

“I didn’t have a good Round 1 and fought my way back into the championship.”

Numbers are becoming more of a constant in Green’s life in 2025.

Despite the regular urging of coach Ritchie Smith, the six-time LPGA Tour winner has only just begun actively charting her statistics post-round using Upgame this year.

Acknowledging it is too early to identify any statistical trends, Green believes that such information will in time unlock more consistent performances in majors.

“Ritchie has always said he wanted me to have stats and I’ve just quite frankly been too lazy,” Green conceded.

“I’ve had my caddie do that after every round. It’s probably a little bit too soon for me to start seeing any trends or be able to work on any strategy type of thing, but once we get into halfway or even towards the end of the year at least I can see if I have any patterns.

“It will obviously be very beneficial, being a top 10 player in the world.

“I probably should have done it a lot, but it’s something I’m obviously trying to do to get better and hopefully improve my ranking and improve my game.”