Gove's favourite son returns home

17 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

The juniors at Gove Country Golf Club in the Norther Territory were recently paid a special visit from one of the club's greatest exports, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Anthony Quayle.

Quayle was raised in Nhulunbuy and honed his game at Gove before attending Hills International College near Brisbane, following in the footsteps of players like Jason Day.

Back in town for the weekend, Quayle conducted a junior clinic on the Friday of his visit, before returning to the club on the Saturday to attend the club tournament named in his honour, the 2025 Anthony Quayle Cup.

For many of the Gove juniors, this was the first time they had ever met a professional golfer, and to know that he had started exactly where they had proved incredibly inspiring for the group as Quayle watched on.

"To see first-hand the growth of the junior program in Gove over the last 20 years is really cool, a full circle moment for me," Quayle said.

"The collective community effort to keep the club running and the juniors inspired is something very unique and I'm proud to have played a small part in contributing this weekend."

55 golfers turned out for the tournament on Saturday, all extra excited by the prospect of being handed the Anthony Quayle Cup by the man himself.

Nhulunbuy local Alex Ellenden was the winner on the day, the 22-year-old having come through the club's MyGolf powered by Ripper GC programs as a junior himself.

“It meant the world to win the Anthony Quayle Cup, but it was made even mores special to win it in front of Anthony himself,” said Ellenden.

Esther Rika, a Gove Life Member and National Program Deliverer said it was an absolute honour to have Quayle back at the club, and says the club is always keeping a close eye on him when he's playing on Tour.

"During his coaching session, Anthony connected with our junior golfers in a genuine and heartwarming way," she said.

"He shared insights, encouragement, and those little nuggets of wisdom only a seasoned pro can offer. His passion for the game was contagious and inspired every young player to reach higher.

"We couldn’t be prouder of Anthony’s achievements on and off the course. His story reminds us why golf is more than a sport – it’s a legacy built on mentorship, community, and an enduring love of the game. We eagerly anticipate where his golfing journey will take him next."