Golf’s gold medal dates locked in for LA28

The historic first mixed golf gold medal will be awarded on July 24, 2028 as the countdown towards the LA28 Olympic Games begins to gather momentum.

Three months ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the addition of a Mixed Team Event for the Olympic Golf Competition for LA28 that will be played at the famed Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The Mixed Team Event will complement the Men’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition and the Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition to be held from Wednesday, July 19 through to Saturday, July 29.

The Men’s Individual competition will be staged from July 19-22 with the Mixed Team event to follow over the two days immediately following.

Tuesday, July 25 will be a designed practice day before the Women’s Individual Competition tees off on Wednesday, July 26 through to Saturday, July 29.

Australia is yet to medal in Olympic golf competition, the sport making its return to the Olympic program at Rio De Janeiro in 2016.

Hannah Green has finished top five both at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, falling one shot short of forcing a playoff for the bronze medal at Le Golf National.

Minjee and Min Woo Lee added to the Australian Olympic Team’s history of sibling Olympic representation at Paris 2024, Min Woo excited at the prospect of teaming up with his sister in the mixed event at Riveria.

“That would be very cool,” Lee said upon the announcement of the mixed event joining the Olympic golf program.

“When I saw it, I was thinking, Is my sister going to play another four years?

“I would love to team up with her and give it all we got.”

While she harbours her own aspirations of playing in a third consecutive Olympics, Hannah Green also saw the rare opportunity on offer for the Lee siblings.

“All of us Aussies are really tight knit, so I think it'll actually be so much fun,” said Green.

“Obviously being close with Min Woo and Minjee, hopefully they can make the team and be a duo together.

“Not only are you playing for your country but to also play for fellow countrymen, I think that will be really cool and hopefully will be a real big success.”

As the countdown to LA28 nears the 1,000-day mark, next Wednesday, July 23, will mark seven years until the start of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games when the golf competition will take place at Royal Queensland Golf Club.