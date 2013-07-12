Golfers flock to Blackall for birdies of a different kind

07 Jul 2025 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

Birdies, bunkers, and a flock of feathered spectators made for a memorable weekend at the third leg of the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters at Blackall Golf Club.

Under the warm Queensland winter sun and surrounded by transformed post-rain landscapes, players teed off amid unusually lively crowds, hundreds of geese, ducks, pelicans, and native wildlife drawn to the region’s freshly filled waterholes and vibrant green fairways.

But it wasn’t just about golf. Blackall came alive after dark with the much-anticipated Dinner Under the Stars, showcasing the regions’ unique culture and flair.

Guests swapped clubs for couture as local fashion label Red Ridge the Label took to the runway, accompanied by local colourful circus-cabaret performance led by actor and entertainer Matt Young.

The weekend’s tee-rific triumphs came to a head on Sunday with the presentation of the coveted Orange Jackets.

Robyne Clayton of Goombungee Golf Club took out the women’s title with a total of 37 points, while Roger Volz of Quilpie Golf Club topped the men’s leaderboard with an impressive 42 points.

With Blackall wrapped, the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters now heads north to Alpha, Richmond, and the final destination Karumba on the Gulf of Carpentaria where players will compete in the million-dollar hole-in-one challenge and a guaranteed $10,000 nearest-the-pin prize pool.

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women’s: Robyne Clayton of Goombungee - 37 points

Men’s: Roger Volz of Quilpie Golf Club - 42 points

OFFICIAL PROGRAM -

WEBSITE -

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27