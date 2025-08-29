Golf the highlight of school camp to Darwin

29 Aug 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

When students from Casuarina Street Primary School in Katherine set off on a three-hour drive to Darwin for their school camp, they expected adventure, new experiences, and plenty of fun.

What they might not have expected was to fall in love with a sport that for many of them was completely foreign, and their experience learning golf left them smiling from ear to ear.

As part of their week away, the Casuarina students were welcomed to Darwin Golf Club for a series of golf clinics delivered by PGA Professional Kurt Watts.

For many of the young participants, it was their first time picking up a golf club, and the sense of excitement was clear to see from the moment they stepped onto the practice area.

Watts guided the group through the fundamentals of the game - from learning how to hold the club and strike the ball, to practising putting and chipping.

He created a fun and supportive environment where students could challenge themselves, celebrate small wins, and most importantly, enjoy being active outdoors.

“The students absolutely loved it. For some of them it was a completely new experience, but they embraced it with so much enthusiasm. The laughter, teamwork, and sense of achievement really stood out,” Watts said.

While focussed on golf, the clinic also encouraged teamwork, patience, and confidence. As students cheered each other on and celebrated their progress, the sessions became a real highlight of the camp.

For Golf Australia, experiences like this highlight the role sport can play in connecting communities and creating opportunities for young people across the Northern Territory.

Whether in Katherine, Darwin, or beyond, golf is a game that can be enjoyed by everyone and a game for life.