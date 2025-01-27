Golf pioneers earn annual honours

27 Jan 2025 | Golf Australia | All Abilities | Women and girls |

One of the pioneers for women’s golf in Australia has been honoured, while one of the country’s most prominent all abilities players has also received recognition in the annual Australia Day honours list.

Earning an Honorary Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to golf, and to women’s sport, Alan Gillott was the brains behind the creation of women’s professional golf in Australia.

A businessman from South Australia, it was upon reading a tip from a female professional in a golf magazine that a spark ignited in Gillott. He embarked on a trip to America for research that included speaking with administrators, professionals and following the LPGA Tour.

Returning to Australia, and with the financial support of Hugh Bonython, Gillott started the Australian LPGA in 1972. The organisation is now known as the WPGA Tour of Australasia and celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Gillott was on hand alongside Australian major winners Jan Stephenson (pictured), Karrie Webb, Hannah Green and Minjee Lee to celebrate a remarkable journey started by a tip from Jeanette Rector back in the early 1970s.

A member at Indooroopilly Golf Club in Brisbane, Gillott also started The Golfer, a free magazine for golfers, that helped to grow the coverage and word of the sport around Australia. He was also the publisher of Golf Management News, an industry magazine for golf club general managers and administrative staff.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honour than Alan Gillott,” WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO, Karen Lunn, said.

“Having played the Tour that Alan helped start, and now in an administration role, it is truly remarkable where the women’s game is today from where he started things just over 50 years ago.

“Alan is a true pioneer of not just women’s golf, but women’s sport in this country. I am sure I speak for the entire Australian golf community in congratulating him on a more than well-deserved recognition.”

On a local level, Steven ‘Spud’ Alderson was also recognised as the City of Onkaparinga 2025 Sportsperson of the Year.

Rising to national attention after becoming the first player with autism to win a G4D Tour event (the DP World Tour’s all abilities circuit in Europe), when the South Australian claimed a nine-shot win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Spain, Alderson’s story truly hit home when he gave an emotional winner’s speech.

Capturing global praise for his honest and emotional discussion of living with autism and what golf has done for him and how he hopes to help others, Alderson has been a regular with media since returning home where he has continued to enjoy success on the golf course.

Most recently, Alderson claimed the All Abilities title at the Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee during a summer in which he also met the South Australian Premier and won a second Webex All Abilities Players Series title at his home course, Willunga Golf Club.