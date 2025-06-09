Golf officials receive King’s Birthday honours

09 Jun 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Administrative officials and volunteers from golf clubs throughout Australia are among those to have been recognised in the annual King’s Birthday Honours List.

Professor David Shilbury (pictured at the opening of the golf exhibit at the Geelong Sports Museum in February) was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to sport management, which of contributions to golf dating back more than three decades.

Those contributions began as a development officer for the Western Australia Golf Association in 1989 before moving across to Victoria, where he became a non-Executive Director of Golf Victoria in.

Professor Shilbury has served as President of Golf Victoria since 2022 and was made a Member of the Golf Australia Nominations Committee in 2024.

The course creator of the Bachelor of Business (Sport Management) at Deakin University, Professor Shilbury was the foundation President of the Sport Management Association of Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and has served in advisory roles for the AFL, Basketball Victoria, the Australian Touch Football Association and Cricket Australia.

There were a further 15 Australians with a connection to golf who were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Mr Maxwell Rolland Blacketer For service to the community of Millicent Secretary, Beachport Golf Club, 1955-1973

Major Malcolm Wayne Botfield For service to Veterans Member, Muirfield Golf Club

Dr Raymond William George For service to science, and to the community of Albany Albany Golf Club Club Patron, 2019-2020 Vice-President, two years Chair and Founder, History and Heritage Committee, 2008-2018 Author, History of the Albany Golf Club, 2011 Committee Member, c1990s-2010s Life Member, 2023 Member since 1980

Mr Leslie Desmond Hampel For service to the community of Nuriootpa Member of Barossa Golf Club since 1990s

Mr Lance Elwyn Harrigan For service to the community of Terrigal Terrigal Country Club (now Breakers Country Golf Club) President, five years Former Secretary, five years Member since 1997 Life Member, 2024

Mr Hieu Huy Hoang For service to the community of Canberra Founder, Canberra Vietnamese Golf Association, 2016

Mr Mark Kevin Holton For service to the community through a range of organisations Honorary Member, Professional Golfers Association of Australia

Mr Philip John Ledger For service to the pharmaceutical industry, and to the community Cottesloe Golf Club President, 2010-2013 Club Captain, 2006-2007 Vice-Captain, 2004-2005 Committee Member, 2000-2003 Member since 1960

Mr John Vincent Mackey For service to the law, and to the community. The Rosanna Golf Club Former Honorary Solicitor for 40 years Life Member, 1999 Member since 1958

Mr John McKenzie Middleton For service to the community, particularly through music Pymble Golf Club Member since 1974

Mrs Margaret Phillippa Middleton For service to the community as a volunteer Pymble Golf Club Member for 49 years

Mr Gary Robert Pollard For service to the community of Yea Yea Golf Club President since 2020 Life Member

Mrs Wendy Jane Pope For service to the community of Yarram Yarram Golf Club Former Club Secretary Former Committee Member Benefactor Catering volunteer Volunteer Member for more than 60 years

Mr Juris Turmanis For service to the Latvian community, and to sporting and charitable organisations Member of Bayview Golf Club

Mrs Lorraine Evelyn Winchcomb For service to the community of Western Australia Kalgoorlie Golf Club Former fundraising and Committee roles Life Member The Western Australian Golf Club Member since 1994