Golf meets parkrun in Pyramid Hill

23 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

The keen runners of Pyramid Hill in Victoria's North-West have recently been enjoying a new route on their Saturday mornings, with the launch of the Pyramid Hill Golf Trail parkrun.

Started in the UK in 2004, parkrun is a volunteer-led 5km event that takes place every Saturday morning all around the globe, with many runners keen to tick off as many locations as they can.

"The response has been phenomenal," Pyramid Hill Golf Club Captain, Dr Jason Deller said.

"With the Hill watching over us and with rock wallabies spectating from the Hill, over 80 participants joined the inaugural 5K run through our humble 18-hole sand scrape course – each lap revealing new angles of the granite peak that gives our town its name."

While the parkrun was the main event, Deller says that many were intrigued by the course that they had just traversed, and stuck around to check it out.

"It wasn’t just a run – it was a community celebration. Locals, visitors, toddlers in prams, grey nomads and seasoned parkrun tourists all gathered at first light, welcomed by big skies, crisp air and Pyramid Hill’s unmistakable silhouette," he said.

"Some climbed to the summit for panoramic views, while others – having just clocked their 5km – picked up a golf club and stayed to experience the unique charm of the course.

"With no two holes the same, gentle elevations and ever-changing views of the Hill, our golf course is as surprising as it is scenic. The scrapes are fast, the fairways run beautifully after rain, and the whole experience feels like something out of a storybook."

Now a weekly fixture, the Pyramid Hill Golf Trail parkrun has already attracted return visitors who love the combination of community, fitness and camaraderie.

"It's drawing new faces to town and adding fresh energy to our community, with spin-off benefits for tourism, health and economic activity," Deller said.

"Hope to see you at the Hill sometime soon – with runners or clubs in hand."

To find out more about Pyramid Hill and the parkrun,