Golf Australia one step closer to new golfer app and one-stop shop website.

Golf Australia’s major digital transformation is one step closer with the announcement of the transition date to its brand-new app and one-stop-shop website.

The new Golf Australia CONNECT platform, comprising the new app and website, will provide enhanced technology services to more than 1,900 golf clubs and venues, and Australia’s 450,000-plus golf club members.

The new app and website will go live for all golfers and golf clubs from Thursday 2 October.

Amongst other functions, the new platform will incorporate handicapping, club services, affiliation fee management and collection and a tee booking system.

“As part of our role, it vital Golf Australia responds to the needs and expectations of all golfers at golf clubs, public courses and other golf facilities. Technology plays a very important part in this,” James Sutherland, the Chief Executive Officer of Golf Australia said.

“The 25-year-old GOLF Link platform has served Australian golfers very well, but it has reached the end of its useful life. We require a modern platform to best meet the needs of today’s golfers and those who will take up the game in the future.”

The new platform’s handicap and club management solutions have been developed by Golf Australia in partnership with DotGolf, a golf technology company co-owned by The R&A and Golf New Zealand.

DotGolf has significant experience in providing golf technology services including handicapping management to golfers and golf clubs in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and New Zealand.

As well as the new app for golfers, the project will deliver a new website GOLF.com.au. Bringing together the websites of Golf Australia (golf.org.au) and PGA of Australia (pga.org.au), the website will be a one-stop shop for golfers and golf fans across Australia.

Over the next twelve weeks, club administrators will be provided with information, direct training and support to assist with the transition to the new platform and the roll out of the new app and website.

In addition, instruction and relevant guidance will be made available to golfers to ensure their changeover from GOLF Link to the new platform is made as smooth as possible.

An introductory information guide for golfers for the new platform has been released by Golf Australia today and can be found here: Click here for the Golfer Information Guide.

Further details about the transition to the new platform will be released over the next twelve weeks.