Golf Australia announces AICD partnership to strengthen golf club governance

Golf Australia have today announced a partnership with the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) to deliver a dedicated governance education program for golf club leaders and volunteers across the country.

The Golf Australia Club Governance Program, developed in collaboration with AICD, is designed to enhance governance capability and strategic decision-making within golf clubs – supporting the thousands of volunteers who are critical to the success and sustainability of the sport and addressing a key industry concern.

The 2024 Australian Golf Industry Paid Workforce Survey revealed poor board governance and leadership as one of the top reasons people consider leaving the golf industry, while the 2024 Australian Golf Clubs and Facilities Survey highlighted board governance as one of the top areas requiring the greatest improvement in workforce development.

To address this, golf clubs will now be able to benefit from the experience and expertise of the AICD, which is Australia’s leading authority on governance education with more than 35 years of experience and over 63,000 participants in its education programs in 2024 alone.

The first offering of the Golf Australia partnership, Governance Essentials for Golf, is a free, self-paced online course featuring seven concise learning modules. The program is fully contextualised for the golf industry, ensuring that participants gain practical and relevant insights tailored to the unique governance challenges faced by golf clubs.

The estimated more than 11,000 Directors currently volunteering their time across golf clubs, facilities, and places to play in Australia, equipped with the knowledge, confidence and skills to lead effectively via the new program.

“Volunteers across Australia play an incredibly important role in our game. In recognising this, Golf Australia is looking for ways to support our clubs, and their volunteer administrators, so that golf continues to thrive at every level,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Whilst participation and membership levels have increased in recent years, there are no shortage of challenges for golf clubs and their boards and committees. Golf deserves the best in leadership and governance – and this will not only enhance the golfer and member experience, but help futureproof Australian clubs for generations to come.

“We are proud to be working with the Australian Institute of Company Directors to deliver a program that is specifically tailored for golf. Whilst facing unique challenges, the growing interest in golf provides opportunities aplenty and provides good cause for optimism about our sport's future.

“Leadership and governance impacts everyone; whether you’re on a club board or involved in supporting operations on the ground we recommend this program to you and others in leadership roles across our industry.”

Key program outcomes include building foundational governance knowledge across the golf workforce, improving board decision-making and effectiveness, and supporting sustainable growth and stronger outcomes for golf clubs.

This initiative forms part of Golf Australia’s broader commitment to support clubs and facilities through best-practice policies, guidance and leadership development. As part of this partnership, AICD will also provide access to a suite of additional educational opportunities tailored to the golf industry.

To sign up for the Governance Essentials for Golf pilot program, an online course that is free of charge, please visit,

Clubs based in Regional Victorian Local Government Areas (LGAs) have a unique opportunity to undertake these additional educational opportunities at no cost through support of the Victorian Government’s Department of Sport and Recreation as they continue to roll out their .