Golf and fishing at Jabiru

17 Apr 2025

In the heart of the world-heritage Kakadu National Park, Jabiru Golf Club hosts a unique event each year which combines two of the regions most popular passions, golf and fishing.

More than 100 participants congregate each year for the ‘Jabiru Biathlon’, with teams of four battling it out for the prestigious title.

Held over two days, competitors try their hand at both sports, with a unique scoring system in place to determine the winning team.

Day one will see teams take to the waters of Kakadu to battle the mighty Barramundi – one of the premier fish species in the Northern Territory, before teams turn their talents to the Jabiru golf course on day two for the 9-hole Ambrose event. Team costumes considered a “must” for all competitors.

To determine the winners, a handicap for the golf segment is created based of each team’s ‘biggest barra’ catch that becomes their handicap. Meaning the bigger the fish … the bigger the advantage.

Winner of the ‘Community Event of the Year’ in 2024, the Jabiru Biathlon puts all proceeds back into maintenance of the Jabiru Golf Club course which is maintained in its entirety by hard-working volunteers.

There will be family fun element in 2025, with a helicopter lolly drop, kids activities, meals, entertainment, camping facilities, raffles and more.

This year’s event will be held on 23-25 May, and potential participants can register their interest by emailing