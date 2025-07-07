Golf and AFL join forces to promote a day of fun in the Alice

07 Jul 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Participation |

The heart of the Red Centre has been buzzing with energy these school holidays as kids from across Alice Springs converged for a unique and exciting AFLNT MultiSports School Holiday Program, with Alice Springs Golf Club playing a crucial role.

In partnership with AFLNT, Alice Springs Golf Club proudly joined a strong lineup of local organisations to deliver a day full of fun, movement and new experiences for local kids.

The program gave 16 enthusiastic participants the chance to rotate through a range of engaging activities – each offering a taste of something new.

From squash sessions run by Get Physical to Frisbee Golf with the Alice Springs Town Council, ten-pin bowling delivered by Dust Bowl staff, and of course, high-energy AFL clinics and games by AFLNT, the program was a true celebration of sport in all its forms.

At the golf station, members of the golf club introduced juniors to the basics of the game – putting, chipping, and even some friendly target games. Many of the participants had never picked up a golf club before, but by the end of their session, were smiling, swinging and asking when they could come back.

“This program was a great way for us to showcase golf in a fun, low-pressure environment,” said one Alice Springs Golf Club representative.

“It’s not just about trying a new sport – it’s about building confidence, teamwork and community.”

The event marked an important step in bringing local sports together to create inclusive, active experiences for young people in the region. The collaboration highlighted how sport can act as a connector – bridging clubs, councils and communities for the benefit of the next generation.

A massive thank you to AFLNT for leading this initiative and to all the partners involved. The members of Alice Springs Golf Club look forward to being part of more multi-sport collaborations in the future.