Gole’s grandstand finish earns her an Australian first

20 Jun 2025 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole made history as she produced four birdies in her final nine holes to win the 2025 English Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Gerrards Cross to become the first Australian to take the prestigious title.

The world No.1 ranked senior women’s amateur saved her best until last as she shot the round of the tournament, a 2-under-par 70 - the only player under-par score across the three days.

After being in the co-lead on day one, the 56-year-old then dropped two shots behind Switzerland’s Karin Luxon who was leading at the end of round two.

However, with 18-holes to play, Gole came back superbly with three consecutive birdies from holes 13-15 to turn the tide and clinch the title with a final score of 5-over, five shots ahead of Luxon, who finished second on 10-over.

She said: “It’s a fabulous event to win. I played it two years ago and decided to come back this year, so it’s an absolute treat to win an event I haven’t won before.

“When you become the first person from your country to win something, it’s always special.

"I’ve been very fortunate to have people in Australia supporting me, my club members and all of my friends back home, so I think they’ll be thrilled that I’ve won and to be the first Australian to win this event. It’s just another thing I’ll really cherish."

This is just the latest title in a long list of honours for Gole who has won both the R&A Senior Women’s Amateur and US Senior Women’s Amateur Championships in the past 12-months.

The Aussie ace admitted she hasn’t played a lot of golf recently, but still looked on top of her game in the sunshine in Buckinghamshire this week.

She added: “Every win is special to me, I don’t rank them, I just love to compete and meet some wonderful people along the way!

“I haven’t played a lot of golf this year, so the first two days, I was a little bit scratchy mentally so coming into the final round I thought ‘let’s just go out, play some golf and enjoy this beautiful golf course and let the scores speak for themselves.

“Normally I celebrate with a glass of champagne, but I’m heading up to Royal Birkdale tonight, so I don’t know if I’ll be able to, but maybe I’ll treat myself when I get up there.”

It was double delight for Gole who also took the honours in the 55-59 category.

