Goffman, Blackwell-Chin NT Amateur champions

26 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

New Zealander Rebekah Blackwell-Chin has successfully defended her Northern-Territory Amateur women's title, while James Goffman pulled off a stunning come from behind victory in the men's after three days at Alice Springs Golf Club.

It was a dominant week for Blackwell-Chin, finishing at 12-under for the week, 14-shots clear of Victorian Fuyu Yang who plays out of The National Golf Club.

After taking the championship out at Darwin Golf Club, Blackwell-Chin from Titirangi Golf Club in Auckland has found a happy hunting ground in the Territory.

Goffman, who made headlines last year when he beat a field of professionals at the Fiji Open, admitted that he thought his chances of winning were dashed before he began his final round in Alice Springs.

"I woke up that morning really thinking, I'm not going to win this because I just saw the quality of guys in front of me," Goffman said.

"I had to go chase and after nine I hadn't really played that well."

Making the turn on the final day, Goffman still sat at the same 4-under mark he started the day on, and with players three and four shots ahead, it wasn't looking good for the Royal Queensland member.

An eagle on 10 kickstarted a run of holes the Queenslander isn't likely to forget in a hurry, with four more birdies coming in for a back-nine 30 and a 3-shot win.

"I played some really nice golf, holed a lot of putts. I think that back nine I had seven one-putts," he said.

His final round 66 (6-under) for the win completes the Alice Springs Golf Club Triple Crown (Alice Springs Open, NT Classic & NT Amateur).

It was a three-way tie for second at 7-under, with Kade Bryant and Fraser Anderson, alongside Alice Springs' own Samuel Rumpff.