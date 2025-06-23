The future’s orange at Boddington Golf Club

23 Jun 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

Golf is now more accessible than ever at Boddington Golf Club after the West Australian club unveiled a new short-course layout.

Played off orange tees, the short course offers a gentle introduction to beginners, a challenge for those looking to enhance their short games and a speedy way to squeeze in a quick nine before dark.

With the assistance of GolfWA, Boddington members spent the summer measuring up and marking the new tees, painting tee pavers and locator pegs, and creating 36 new tee signs and two new scorecard designs.

A new fairway was even constructed to take a water hazard out of play on the fifth hole.

The result is a par-72, 3857-metre short course that complements the existing par-72 red and blue courses, which run to 5045m and 5950m respectively.

Scott Ballantyne, GolfWA’s Regional Club Support Officer, who worked closely with Boddington Golf Club, located south-east of Perth, during the course creation, believes the club’s can-do attitude is an example other regional locations could learn from.

“Boddington is a typical country golf club trying to attract new golfers and looking for ways to increase the fun in the game,” he said.

“There is a strong community spirit within the club. They have a will to improve their offering and are open to alternate ways of doing things.

“The short course is a great option for beginners, or for those looking for a quick game. More than that, it’s a clear indication that the club is doing all it can to recruit new members and make the game more inclusive.”

Boddington buzzing

The buzz at Boddington Golf Club has been enhanced further by the success of a four-week Get Into Golf beginners’ program, which attracted eight women from the wider community.

The program was spearheaded by club member Kymberlee O’Brien (pictured top), who, as an accredited , was able to run two sessions herself, with PGA pro – and former tour star – Shani Waugh conducting the others.

Kymberlee’s focus on fun and friendship was a hit with participants, and the club is hopeful a handful of new members will come on board.

“I just love golf, and I want to share my passion for the game and include as many people as possible,” Kymberlee told GolfWA.

“We need to encourage people and break down barriers because if we don’t country golf clubs won’t exist.

“Golf is a sport for everyone. We all start at different times for different reasons but it’s about giving people the confidence to play and the knowledge that they are all welcome at our club.”

Looking to raise the profile of your club at a local level? Then contact your GolfWA Regional Club Support Officer for guidance: –

South West and Lower Great Southern – Brett Symons ( ) Wheatbelt and Goldfields – Scott Ballantyne ( ) North – Ned Haywood ( )