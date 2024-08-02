Seniors putting their health first at Westgate

02 Aug 2024 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

A new partnership between Westgate Golf Club and local health clinic Kieser Spotswood is making sure the older members at the Melbourne club will continue swinging for longer.

The partnership is proving mutually beneficial, providing Westgate members struggling with niggling injuries respite, while simultaneously Kieser is able to promote golf as a positive and healthy exercise outlet for its existing clients who had not played golf previously.

Andy McIntyre, from Westgate, said the turnout to the first seniors day in partnership with Kieser was extremely encouraging, leading to the club making it a regular event.

"They all went out and played ambrose, we put on a feed for them and then Kieser went through what they're all about," he said.

"Off the back of that, every Tuesday we're holding a seniors competition with a free barbecue, and then once every six weeks we'll be holding the ambrose event again with Kieser.”

Alongside the ambrose event, Westgate held a Get Into Golf clinic for those new to the game in the hope that they will start playing consistently.

Staying active while aging is extremely important, and golf is a great way for older generation to achieve this in a social and fun environment, with the added benefit of getting outdoors.

The benefits of strength training in keeping older individuals active for longer is also extremely important, and the partnership with Kieser is allowing older Westgate golfers to get involved in this too.

"Kieser have been offering free consultations to any of the seniors that are involved, so quite a few of them have taken it up," said McIntyre.

"It's a great partnership, it's working really well."