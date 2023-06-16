Red Cliffs recognised for Get Into Golf initiative

16 Jun 2023 | Participation | Clubs & Facilities | Industry news |

The Red Cliffs Golf Club’s commitment to inclusivity and flexibility has been recognised state-wide after it was awarded the Leasexpress Sport Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Victorian Sports Awards.

Located just outside Mildura in the state’s north-west, Red Cliffs has implemented a successful Get into Golf program which has been a big hit with the local Cook Islander community.

Following a membership push from the club three years ago, Pacific Islanders now make up 9% of the club’s membership base.

Since the first Get into Golf program held at Red Cliffs in July last year, more than 150 participants have now taken part in the introductory programs.

With an average of 50 participants being involved in each activity, the program includes weekly Friday night Ambrose events, and shared social events filled with food, dancing and singing.

The ongoing activities continue to drive participation between Red Cliffs’ new and existing community members.

Each year, the Victoria Sports Awards honours those who have made exceptional contributions to sports in Victoria as an individual, team athletes, coaches, administrators, and volunteers from both metropolitan and regional areas in Victoria.

Australian Golf would like to extend its congratulations to all nominees and subsequent winners of the 2022 Victorian Sports Awards for their outstanding contributions to the world of sport.

