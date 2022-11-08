Get Into Golf opens the door to community participation at Growling Frog Golf Course

08 Nov 2022 | Participation |

Growling Frog Golf course has partnered with the City of Whittlesea council to run a series of Get Into Golf clinics for local Muslim women.

Earlier this year the City of Whittlesea took the opportunity to run a eight-week program to introduce a group of Muslim women to golf.

The program was designed with the attendees front of mind, providing the women with full access to the course and equipment, all they had to bring was themselves.

The Chair Administrator at the City of Whittlesea, Lydia Wilson said “We are pleased to partner with Golf Australia and Growling Frog Golf Course to bring to life a program that removes barriers and supports Muslim women to get outdoors and be active in their local community. This program has made golf accessible in a safe and supportive environment with plenty of laughs and new friendships along the way.”

The Get Into Golf program offers an inclusive, accessible and welcoming environment where people can get out and be active while building friendships and engaging in their community.

Participants of the pilot program emphasised their appreciation for the inclusivity this program offered.

"The access to the game this program provides is amazing. The golf clubs have been included, the course has been made available and the group is all women which has made me less self-conscious, I feel the same as everyone, we are all included,” said a participant of the Get Into golf clinic.

Another participant echoed the impact of the program.

"The experience has been phenomenal for me, I am looking forward to continuing playing golf. I am planning on going to play with my dad,”

"I loved it so much that I have joined another clinic so I can learn new skills and build on what I have already learnt

"The program is widely available and easily accessible. I want to encourage anyone to just sign up, what have you got to lose?.”

Golf Australia’s Product Manager Jayden Zeinstra said the program is a great example of how clubs and facilities can develop strong relationships with their local government.

“There is so much growth that can come from joining forces with the local council. Get Into Golf and MyGolf are already well-established entry-level programs, and when paired with local government support, golf courses can further shape them into programs that have meaningful impact on their communities,” said Zeinstra

“If golf can continue to offer a more varied, tailored, and inclusive experience, then we are on a great path to making the sport more comfortable and inviting for everyone.”

Whether you are familiar with the sport or just a first-timer, Get Into Golf is ready to show you the ropes. Get Into Golf clinics run Australia-wide