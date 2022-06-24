Female All Abilities clinic comes to Sandy Links

24 Jun 2022 | Participation |

Golf Australia’s push to showcase golf as a sport for all has taken another significant step with Sandy Golf Links, which houses the Australian Golf Centre, playing host to a Get Into Golf clinic for women with disability this week.

The women had never played golf previously, but they did not matter as they quickly discovered the joys of the game.

PGA Professional Chris Donovan had them on the practice putting green and they beamed with pride as they began holing putts.

Physically playing golf was not the main focus of the session however, with Golf Australia’s senior manager - programs & inclusion Christian Hamilton placing an emphasis on the social side of the game.

“We deliberately focused on the social elements so that the women could meet one another in the cafe after the clinic,” Hamilton said.

“That time is often the most important part of golf. Spending time with friends, family and fellow golfers is one of the biggest attractions to the game and we want to show our participants that the quality time you have with people is essential to golf.

“Obviously swinging a club is very important too and when you see the smiles it puts on the faces of the competitors, it highlights its importance perfectly.”

Hamilton also said that this week’s clinic was an important part in Golf Australia’s drive to have more women with disability playing golf.

“Women with disability are underrepresented in our sport and it is a strong focus for us to address gender imbalance through our national participation program, Get Into Golf,” he said.

“This program was also our 109th delivered Get Into Golf All Abilities program for 2021-22 which are delivered by PGA All Abilities Coaches with an industry-based accreditation in inclusive coaching.”

Get Into Golf All Abilities is Australia’s introductory golf program designed for adults with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities who may not feel supported in mainstream Get Into Golf programs.

Get Into Golf All Abilities uses game-based activities that can be modified to suit the needs and skills of all Get Into Golf All Abilities participants.

Participants will learn the skills and the basics of the game in a safe and healthy environment.

