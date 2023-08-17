Women leading the way as Get Into Golf numbers soar

17 Aug 2023 | Participation | Women and girls |

The number of beginners to golf who are registering for the Get Into Golf program continues to surge across Australia with women trying the game for the first time leading the way.

Registrations for Get Into Golf jumped by another 39% in the 2022/23 financial year, following on from the 65% increase achieved over the previous 12 months.

The jump in registration numbers came across all states and territories with the strongest growth coming in Victoria where registrations grew by almost 2000 new golfers over the 12 months to take the state’s total past 6000 for the first time.

Women looking for a way to learn how to play the game are still the biggest user group for Get Into Golf, making up 84% of the total registrations.

Medway Golf Club in Melbourne’s western suburbs is one club seeing plenty of interest in their women’s golf pathway which saw 154 beginner golfers in the past 12 months sign up to their Get Into Golf come and try group coaching clinics with Performance Golf Coach Jake Killeen.

The beginners can then progress on to playing five holes for $5 and special introductory six-month memberships for just $299 which include private lessons, supplied equipment and on-course mentoring with experienced Medway members.

Trudy Turner has been part of Medway’s program for the past three months, starting her golf education now to get ready for when she has more time to play the game.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do and when I saw what was available here at Medway which is close to home, and a lovely course to be at, I jumped at it,” she said.

“Luke caters for all abilities from those who have had a little bit of golf experience to people who have never had a golf club in their hand.

“We’ve been having a great time. Not only are we learning the basics of golf, socially it’s been good fun mixing with all the other ladies.

“I’m improving but I still have a long way to go. I’m sure everyone says the same thing no matter what the level is they’re playing at.”

The number of women who registered for Get Into Golf in 2022/23 increased in all states and territories with New South Wales experiencing an almost 100% jump to 1002 registrations.

Over the 12-month period, 29 new centres engaged with the program.

Golf Australia’s General Manager – Golf Participation David Gallichio said: “Get Into Golf is the perfect introduction into the game for adults of all ages.

“And it aligns with our Strategy for Australian Golf to have more Australians playing more golf, in all its forms, and growing golf among women and families.

“Across Australia over the last 12 months, we had just over 15,000 people introduced to the game of golf, and enjoying all the benefits it brings, via the Get Into Golf program.

“We are lucky to have highly trained PGA Members delivering the vast majority of these programs and it is clear from customer feedback, they are absolutely nailing it.”

Get Into Golf programs generally have a session once a week and run for between 45 to 60 minutes.

The lessons are conducted in small groups and focus on giving participants plenty of opportunities to learn skills and build confidence to hit the golf course.”

The Get Into Golf program offers plenty of choice including:

Get Into Golf for everyone of any age or gender;

Get Into Golf Women is specifically for women;

Into Golf Seniors is specifically for seniors (generally over the age of 55);

Get Into Golf All Abilities is for adults with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities who may not feel supported in mainstream programs.

