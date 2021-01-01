Golf Australia National Awards

Golf Australia is pleased to announce the inaugural National Awards of Excellence a new initiative that celebrates the people and places helping bring Australian Golf’s vision to life, more Australians playing more golf.

For the first time at a national level, Golf Australia will formally recognise the individuals, clubs, facilities, and community organisations making a meaningful impact in delivering golf’s purpose, philosophy (“all golf is golf”) and positioning (“a sport for life, and fun for all”).

The 2025 National Awards of Excellence will honour achievements across eight categories, including the Women & Girls in Golf Award, Volunteer of the Year, Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play, and several participation-based categories such as MyGolf Venue of the Year and Get Into Golf Venue of the Year.

NOMINATION PROCESS

All State and territory award winners will automatically become finalists for their aligned national award categories, with final selections made by the respective State Awards Representatives where no aligned award exists.

Open nominations will be accepted for select categories, this will be outlined in the description of each award below.

An Independent Selection Committee will assess all nominations against set criteria, with final winners endorsed by the Golf Australia CEO and Board. This process ensures strong national representation and recognition across the golf community.

AWARD CATEGORIES