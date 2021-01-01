Golf Australia National Awards
Golf Australia is pleased to announce the inaugural National Awards of Excellence a new initiative that celebrates the people and places helping bring Australian Golf’s vision to life, more Australians playing more golf.
For the first time at a national level, Golf Australia will formally recognise the individuals, clubs, facilities, and community organisations making a meaningful impact in delivering golf’s purpose, philosophy (“all golf is golf”) and positioning (“a sport for life, and fun for all”).
The 2025 National Awards of Excellence will honour achievements across eight categories, including the Women & Girls in Golf Award, Volunteer of the Year, Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play, and several participation-based categories such as MyGolf Venue of the Year and Get Into Golf Venue of the Year.
NOMINATION PROCESS
All State and territory award winners will automatically become finalists for their aligned national award categories, with final selections made by the respective State Awards Representatives where no aligned award exists.
Open nominations will be accepted for select categories, this will be outlined in the description of each award below.
An Independent Selection Committee will assess all nominations against set criteria, with final winners endorsed by the Golf Australia CEO and Board. This process ensures strong national representation and recognition across the golf community.
AWARD CATEGORIES
Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play
The purpose of this award is to recognise a golf club, facility, or place to play that has demonstrated exceptional quality, inclusivity, and innovation in providing an outstanding golfing experience.
Open nominations for this award are only open to Northern Territory and Tasmania. The finalists for all other States & Territories will be determined by the winner of an aligned state award.
Sub-categories
Metropolitan (location needs to be within a ‘Major Cities of Australia’ remoteness area as defined by the Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS)
Regional (location needs to be in within an ‘Inner Regional’, ‘Outer Regional’, ‘Remote’ or ‘Very Remote’ remoteness area as defined by the Australia Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS)
Off-course (inc. driving range, simulator, mini golf venue)
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Most Outstanding Environmental Initiative
The purpose of this award is to recognise a golf club, facility, place to play or individual that has implemented exemplary environmental practices, demonstrating leadership in sustainability and contributing positively to the natural environment.
Open nominations are available for this award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
MyGolf Venue of the Year
The purpose of this award is to recognise the most outstanding MyGolf Venue based on the quality of the program, participant experience and community impact.
Open nominations are available for this award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Get Into Golf Venue of the Year
The purpose of this award is to recognise the most outstanding Get Into Golf Venue based quality of the program, participant experience and community impact.
Open nominations are available for this award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Women & Girls in Golf Award
The purpose of this award is to recognise a golf club, facility or place to play or individual that has made significant strides in promoting and increasing the participation and engagement of women and girls in golf.
Open nominations are not available for this award. Category winners of the 2024 R&A Women in Golf Charter awards will automatically become finalists for the Women & Girls in Golf Award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Local Government Recognition Award
The purpose of this award is to acknowledge the efforts of a local government area that has provided exceptional support to the growth and development of golf in their community through policies, initiatives, and partnerships.
Open nominations are available for this award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Volunteer of the Year
The purpose of this award is to honor an individual or group who has demonstrated outstanding dedication, passion, and contribution to golf through their volunteer efforts.
Open nominations for this award are only open to Northern Territory and Tasmania. The finalists for all other States & Territories will be determined by the winner of an aligned state award.
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form
Golf Supplier of the Year
The purpose of this award is to recognise an organisation that has made a significant impact on the golf industry, demonstrating excellence in service, support, and contributions to both golf venues and the industry as a whole.
Open nominations are available for this award for all States & Territories except Queensland. The finalist for Queensland will be determined by the winner of an aligned state award
LINK - Selection Criteria & Process
LINK - Nomination Form