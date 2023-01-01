The Golf Australia Club Governance Program, developed in collaboration with AICD, is designed to enhance governance capability and strategic decision-making within golf clubs – supporting the thousands of volunteers who are critical to the success and sustainability of the sport and addressing a key industry concern.

The 2024 Australian Golf Industry Paid Workforce Survey revealed poor board governance and leadership as one of the top reasons people consider leaving the golf industry, while the 2024Australian Golf Clubs and Facilities Survey highlighted board governance as one of the top areas requiring the greatest improvement in workforce development.

To address this, golf clubs will now be able to benefit from the experience and expertise of the AICD, which is Australia’s leading authority on governance education with more than 35 years of experience and over 63,000 participants in its education programs in 2024 alone.

GOVERNANCE ESSENTIALS FOR GOLF

The first offering of the Golf Australia partnership, Governance Essentials for Golf, is a free, self-paced online course featuring seven concise learning modules. The program is fully contextualised for the golf industry, ensuring that participants gain practical and relevant insights tailored to the unique governance challenges faced by golf clubs.

To sign up for the Governance Essentials for Golf pilot program, an online course that is free of charge, please visit,