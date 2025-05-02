Future stars spend the week in Melbourne

02 May 2025 | Professional golf | Amateur golf |

A group of nine of Australia's best young professionals and amateurs have spent the week at the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne, honing their game and banking extra off-course knowledge at the annual Golf Australia High Performance Transition Camp.

The years transitioning from elite amateur golf to the professional scene have been identified as some of the toughest in a golfers' career, and these camps are designed to equip the next crop of young Australians with the skills and guidance needed to thrive on their journey.

Throughout the week, the athletes not only worked with State High Performance Managers and coaches on their game, but also undertook nutrition workshops, media training with industry professionals, personal and team bonding sessions, and even received advice and insight from seasoned professional Zach Murray and noted managers Tony Bouffler and Matt Cutler on things as far reaching as travel visas and financial advice.

"This week we were thrilled to facilitate another fantastic Transition Camp at the AGC," said Golf Australia's General Manager for High Performance Brad James.

"These are such pivotal years in our athletes' careers, and these camps give us the chance to help prepare them for all the challenges that arise when they turn pro.

"While the camps provide an opportunity for our athletes to work on all facets of their game under some of the best coaches and experts in the country, they’re also a chance for them to grow friendships too.

"Golf can be an isolating sport at times, and the athletes knowing they have each other as a support network is such a powerful thing."

The camp finished today with the Transition Camp Cup played over 18-holes at Sandy Golf Links. Amateur Billy Dowling upstaged his professional counterparts, winning the men's with a 1-under 64, while Justice Bosio topped the women with a 67.

Also taking part in the camp were Elvis Smylie, Phoenix Campbell, Jack Buchanan, Quinn Croker, Declan O’Donovan, Caitlin Peirce and Hannah Reeves