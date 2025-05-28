Funding boost for fourteen Queensland clubs

28 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

In the most recent round of Queensland’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grants (GCBF), 14 golf clubs and facilities have received a much-appreciated boost, with over $429,000 in total funding.

The GCBF is Queensland’s largest one-off community grants program for not-for-profit community groups and is designed to help provide services, leisure activities and opportunity for Queensland communities.

Golf clubs and facilities the perfect candidates for the grant, with the large number of successful club applications an extremely positive result for the sport in the ‘Sunshine State’.

The funding allows clubs like the volunteer-run Richmond Golf Club – who received $24,504 – to make sustainable upgrades to their facilities.

"Our power bills are the most consistent and large bill that we've got every month," Richmond Secretary Megan Thorncroft said.

"The grant is actually to get some solar put on to reduce the cost, because the cold room's constantly running.

"Part of the funding will also go to a generator and putting in a utility room next to the clubhouse, just so that we can store tables and chairs or potentially put in a washing machine."

Like many regional clubs across not only Queensland but Australia, Richmond is a genuine social hub for the community, and while the upgrades this funding allows may seem small, the impact on the club's future is hugely significant.

"We're a small club, maybe about ten members that are playing consistently," Thorncroft said.

"This year we've got our annual event in May, we're hosting the Outback Queensland Masters in July, and we've got a few more events happening at the club just to try and get more people to come and join us.

"The funding makes us more sustainable for years to come, because when we do have those years that we're small in numbers, it obviously reduces the amount of income that you're getting."

Like many clubs, Richmond worked directly with Red Tape Busters through Golf Australia's Grant Writing Assistance Program, and Thorncraft believes the process alleviated much of the stress.

"They were really good," she said. "They did the majority of the work for us.

"There was an easy follow up to find out what we were wanting, we got the quote, and then they just did the application for us."

Golf Australia's Clubs and Facilities Manager in Queensland, Andrew Leventis says it is pleasing to have such a high number of clubs receive funding in this year's round.

"The support and funding means so much to these smaller clubs that are often a real hub of the local community," he said.

"Many of our clubs are run by volunteers, and resources are already stretched thin with the day-to-day administration and maintenance.

"Whether it is the ability to finally purchase a new mower, future-proof the club with irrigation or solar upgrades, or renovate the clubhouse to accommodate more customers and drive revenue, this funding is crucial to the longevity of our regional clubs."

Below is the full list of clubs that secured funding through the grants for Round 122:

Amby Golf Club and Recreation Grounds – Mower - $28,638.24

Bell and District Golf Club – Mower - $34,990.00

Carpentaria Golf Club – Utility Vehicle and Mower - $35,000.00

Collinsville Golf Club – Upgrade Irrigation Pump - $32,656.00

Cooktown Golf Club – Mower - $35,000.00

Dirrannbandi Golf Club – Upgrade Cold Room - $29,701.00

Isis Golf Club – Install Awning - $28,281.00

Mossman Golf Club – Install Generator - $33,554.55

Moura Golf Club – Mower - $35,000.00

Murgon Golf Club – Upgrade Irrigation System - $24,504.00

Richmond Golf Club – Install Solar - $26,014.00

Toogoolawah Golf Club – Concrete Pathways - $35,000.00

Tropics Veterans Golf Club – Equipment Purchase - $15,769.12

Tully Country Club – Renovate Facilities - $35,000.00

Total funds - $429,107.91