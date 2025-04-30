Fun 5 format finds a new audience at Hepburn

30 Apr 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

The golf addiction continues to grow across Australia and at Hepburn Golf Course in regional Victoria it’s a new format called "Fun 5" that is attracting newcomers in their droves.

The club, located just outside noted Macedon Ranges tourist town Daylesford, says Fun 5 is the ultimate activity for a good time and early feedback from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.

Players are encouraged to "rock up, dress for comfort, come with a smile".

GSM Managing Director Ian Denny said Fun 5 was about being social, not focusing on the scorecard.

“Everyone has to start somewhere, and it’s about being comfortable in a relaxed environment, which is a key part of the Daylesford tourism market,” he said.

Participants play five holes that are located close to the clubhouse, allowing them to complete the round in about 90 minutes.

The Fun 5 is available inclusive of rental equipment if needed, including four clubs, balls and tees.

“Everything’s very casual up here at Hepburn, and it really is designed for those that just want to go out and have some fun," Denny said.

"If your ball goes in a bunker, throw it out. If you lose a golf ball, it doesn’t matter, hit another one.

"It’s our job to create the right environment and make the game more appealing. We’re trying to do this at Hepburn.”

is available at Hepburn Golf Course. It costs $27 or $35 including clubs and balls.