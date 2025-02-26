From Florida to Flagstaff Hill

26 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

If you have been watching the new TGL Golf product recently, you may have noticed the rotating and modifiable putting green that players like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Min Woo Lee have been strutting their stuff on.

This green is designed and built by artificial turf company SynLawn, who have also just installed its first green at an Australian facility, with Flagstaff Hill Golf Club just south of Adelaide the beneficiary.

Completed late last year at Flagstaff Hill, the new practice green created by SynLawn is as realistic as a normal green, with a fraction of the upkeep and maintenance, a plus when inviting in large amounts of new golfers and juniors.

"That was one of the big selling points," Flagstaff General Manager Chris Coulter said. "There's a lot of benefit to it."

Flagstaff Hill share the property with Living Choice Retirement Villages, and Coulter says the new green was made all the more appealing considering the increased traffic.

"We've actually got the new green right between three of our big apartment buildings here," said Coulter.

"It will be flood lit and there'll be a barbecue area there. We're actually trying to turn this artificial area into something that makes the residents, when they're sitting or looking outside, feel like they've got that golf course living as well.

"We're futureproofing ourselves against when all these families come and you've got 300 residents living on site and they've got families at the barbecue."

The green is expected to have a lifespan of around 20 years, and with little to no maintenance, is a very attractive option for clubs around the country who are stretched thin for resources.

Part of the land swap deal with Living Choice has meant that Flagstaff Hill has also got a brand-new clubhouse, complete with all the trimmings.

"The clubhouse is on the first level of one of the apartment buildings," said Coulter "We've got a pool and gym, there's a 30-seat cinema, and a wellness centre.

"There is two TrackMan simulators and the restaurant holds 250 for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

"We've also got the big mini golf, 2,000 square metres, which Himalayas Golf are building as well."

Flagstaff Hill are also in the process of re-shaping its first hole to reimagine the landing zone for increased playability.