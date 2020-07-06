Get Into Golf Activity 3
Welcome to this week’s golf practice!
The below activity card outlines a game you can play at the golf course, golf practice range, or anywhere you have space, to further master the golf skills that you’re learning in your Get Into Golf program.
The minimal equipment required and the steps to set up the game can all be found on the front of the activity card as well as suggestions of how you can modify the game to challenge yourself or make it that little bit easier. On the back you will find a section to keep record of all your attempts, and becomes a neat way to track your progress and challenge yourself for next time.
Take a look and have a tee-rific time!
Activity Card
Pitching – Monster Green
In collaboration with The Resilience Project, we have produced a new digital series to support our program participants.
These videos talk through practicing positive mental health strategies to assist everyone to become happier, more resilient and improve their overall wellbeing.
For Get Into Golf participants there will be 7 videos in the series (Introduction, Gratitude, Empathy & Kindness, Mindfulness, Social Connection, Sleep Exercise & Diet, and Living with Purpose).
Each video has a helpful tip or exercise you can do and practice throughout the week!
Empathy and kindness...
Get Into Golf - Quiz 3
Test your golf knowledge
- This quiz contains five questions.
- Select your answer then "Tee off" to check it.
- Look out for tips on how to answer from your caddie.