Get Into Golf with Andrew Daddo
Join Apia Golf Ambassador Andrew Daddo and PGA Professional Melissa Taylor as they talk through their love for the game, and all the great benefits of getting out there and just giving it a go including:
Low impact activity to keep you active
Improves health & well-being
Socialise and meet new people
Watch the first episode, Getting into the swing, below. Ready to take the next step and hit the course? Find your local face-to-face program here.
In the second episode, Andrew Daddo and PGA Professional Melissa Taylor visit the local driving range to discover how much fun it can be grabbing a bucket of balls and having a hit. Tips for visiting the range include:
Check in with the golf shop to assist
No need to be a member, just show up and have a go
Can hire equipment from the pro shop
Watch the second episode, Finding your drive, below. Ready to take the next step and hit the course? Find your local face-to-face program here.
Episode 2: Finding your drive
In the third and final episode, Apia golf Ambassador Andrew Daddo and PGA Professional Melissa Taylor guide a group of participants through a Get Into Golf clinic which includes:
Hitting and skill development
Support from the coach
Plenty of socialising
Watch the final episode, attend a local clinic, below. Ready to take the next step and hit the course? Find your local face-to-face program here.