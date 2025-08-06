FootJoy helps junior girls take the next step

06 Aug 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Partnerships | Participation | Women and girls | Industry News |

Junior girls from across the country are preparing to take the next step in their golf development thanks to the ongoing support of FootJoy.

Long-time supporters of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship Program, FootJoy provides every girl a new glove each year and are responsible for the iconic canary yellow shirts that light up fairways across the country.

Each year, FootJoy also donates more than 100 pairs of its trademark shoes to the program, which clubs then use to reward outstanding participants as they embark on their journey in the sport.

One lucky girl to have received a new pair of shoes is Sedona from Burrum District Golf Club in Queensland (pictured, above), who is certain the footwear upgrade will help her on her golfing quest.

“The new shoes are very much appreciated and will be a huge help for my (sometimes challenging) golf game,” said Sedona.

“I’m so grateful for the support I’ve been given through the Junior Girls Scholarship Program, and I really appreciate the kind donation from FootJoy that made it possible.”

“As a global business we have placed more emphasis on growing women and girls in the game and we were looking for an initiative locally that fit with what we’re trying to achieve,” said Tim Snow, FootJoy’s Marketing Manager at Acushnet Australia.

“Not only grow the game but also connect with young girls and women as they take up the game of golf. The AGF program was a really good fit for us.”

Yowani Country Club’s Chloe was another lucky recipient, and is ecstatic with her new wheels!

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia's vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2025, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at her local club in NSW.