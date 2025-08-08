Finalists announced for Golf Australia National Awards of Excellence

08 Aug 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities | Participation | Women and girls |

The finalists for the inaugural Golf Australia National Awards of Excellence have been announced today, with close to 40 clubs, facilities, places to play, businesses and individuals recognised for their contribution to the sport.

This is a new initiative from Golf Australia to celebrate the people and places that are inspiring more Australians to play more golf.

These finalists have been recognised for making a meaningful impact in their community and aligning to the objectives of the Australian Golf Strategy in promoting golf as a sport for all, and for life.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Clubs, Facilities and Places to Play, Damien de Bohun, acknowledged the difficult process of narrowing down the finalists due to the high calibre of nominees from around the country.

“It is great to see so much support for these inspiring places to play and people in golf through these new awards,” de Bohun said.

“The high quality of finalists is testament to the tremendous work being undertaken across the country to help more Australians play more golf.

“Good luck to all finalists. It is going to be a difficult task to determine winners from this outstanding list of finalists.”

The winners from the full list of finalists below will be announced in September this year.

Award Finalists

Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play – Metropolitan

• Mandurah Country Club (WA)

• Massey Park Golf Club (NSW)

• Pacific Golf Club (QLD)

Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play – Regional

• Gove Country Golf Club (NT)

• Kingaroy Golf Club (QLD)

• Lonsdale Links (VIC)

• Margaret River Golf Club (WA)

• Mollymook Golf Club (NSW)

• Sandy Creek Golf Club (SA)

Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play – Off-course

• Victoria Park (QLD)

• X-Golf Palmerston (NT)

Most Outstanding Environmental Initiative

• Stirling Leisure (WA)

• The Pat GC (SA)

• The Royal Sydney Golf Club (NSW)

MyGolf Venue of the Year

• Cairns Golf Club (QLD)

• Glenelg Golf Club (SA)

• Ringwood Golf Course (VIC)

Get Into Golf Venue of the Year

• Barwon Valley Golf Club (VIC)

• The Vines Golf & Country Club (WA)

• Windaroo Lakes Golf Club (QLD)

Women & Girls in Golf Award

• Busselton Golf Club (WA)

• Deb Kember (QLD)

• The National Golf Club (VIC)

• Windaroo Lakes Golf Club (QLD)

• Zonely (NSW)

Local Government Recognition Award

• City of Karratha (WA)

• City of Stirling (WA)

• Maribyrnong City Council (VIC)

• Maroondah City Council (VIC)

• Strathfield Council (NSW)

Volunteer of the Year

• Bruce McMullen (NSW)

• Christopher Sarquis (QLD)

• David Smith (VIC)

• Dr. Max Whitten (QLD)

• Esther Rika (NT)

• Jackie Dickson (WA)

• William (Bill) Driver (SA)

Golf Supplier of the Year

• TBC