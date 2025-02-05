Expanded Women in Turf program a hit at Cobram

05 Feb 2025 | Women and girls | Industry News | Professional golf | Tournaments |

By ASTMA

Six female volunteer turf managers have gained invaluable tournament experience at the Webex Players Series at Cobram Barooga Golf Club last week, as part of an expanded Women in Turf Program for 2025.

The program creates career pathways and builds support networks to encourage greater female participation in Australia’s turf management sector.

This aligns with the Webex Players Series mission to provide unmatched inclusivity, with men and women professionals, alongside elite amateurs, all competing for the same prize purse on an equal playing field.

After the Women in Turf Program at Cobram Barooga in 2023, and returning for last year’s Webex Players Series, the 2025 event saw a collaboration between John Deere, Envu, and the Australian Sports Turf Managers Association (ASTMA) to take this year’s initiative to the next level.

The six female volunteers assisted Cobram Barooga Superintendent, Terry Vogel, and his team prepare the course for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia event, providing some of them with their first taste of tournament work.

“It’s been invaluable having the Women in Turf volunteers assist us with this tournament for the last couple of years, and we like to think they get a lot out of it as well,” Vogel said.

“The extra hands on the ground makes a huge difference for a tournament of this size, and all the women bring their own diverse range of skills and experiences into the team.

"Their attitude and professionalism is infectious for the rest of the team. It's a win-win because we get the help, and the volunteers get to hone their skills in preparing for a tournament, which some of them have never done before."

This year’s strengthened program combined the work placement at the Webex Players Series with a year-long mentoring and development program designed to empower and support women making their mark in the industry.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand Small Ag and Turf Marketing Manager, Erin Wagstaff, said John Deere was thrilled to work with Envu and ASTMA to evolve the Women in Turf Program in 2025.

"We are dedicated to empowering women in the sports turf industry through work placements and ongoing mentorship," Wagstaff said.

"The program offers essential professional development opportunities while fostering a sense of community among female greenkeepers, which is crucial in an industry where roles are predominantly occupied by men.

"This initiative also allows us to highlight the outstanding contributions women are making in greenkeeping, inspiring greater female involvement in the future. We believe we are just beginning to realise the full potential impact of this program."

Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at Envu, Rachel Carson, said collaborating with ASTMA and John Deere to improve the Women in Turf Program marks an exciting new chapter for all three organisations.

"Our shared goal is to create a supportive community and nurture the next generation of female leaders - something Envu is passionate about supporting across all the industries we work with," Ms Carson said.

The collaboration aims to enhance John Deere's initiative, and the ASTMA program established in 2022 as part of their Women in Sports Turf Management Strategy.

"Reflecting on the progress made since we introduced the Women in Turf Strategy, we are absolutely delighted to collaborate with John Deere and Envu to evolve and improve the mentorship program," ASTMA CEO Mark Unwin, said.

"This alignment underscores the commitment from all three organisations to create positive change within turf management by enhancing female participation, supporting their continued development and helping strengthen the participation of women in turf management."

The 2025 Women in Turf Volunteers at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, were: