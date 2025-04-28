Every Girl Can program a hit across Queensland

28 Apr 2025 | Women and girls | Participation |

An incredible 217 girls turned out across three Every Girl Can programs that wrapped up last week at Hervey Bay Golf Club.

A Golf Australia initiative funded by the Queensland Government, the Every Girl Can program is designed for girls aged 5-18 to learn, grow, and have fun in an easy and inspiring environment.

The free, two-day camps, which were also held earlier this month at Cairns Golf Club, and in January at Nudgee Golf Club, were as popular as ever.

"Golf is fun, and we want to ensure that all girls regardless of location, can be involved in the sport,” said Virginia Irwin, Golf Australia's R&A Women in Golf Charter Manager.

The delivery of the program was facilitated by women in the industry, PGA Professionals, PGA Associates, National Program Deliverers and WPGA Tour of Australasia staff, creating an empowering and collaborative learning environment across all programs.

"This program ensures that we are able to grow the game at a grass-roots level, the government funding helps us to do this on such a scale that these girls are able to really feel like every one of them can play, have fun and connect with the sport long term,” added Irwin.

The three programs in different parts of the state ensured even girls from remote communities were afforded the opportunity to take part.

The Queensland Government provided $25,000 to Golf Australia to 'Every Girl Can' to enable Queenslanders to participate in sport and recreation activities.