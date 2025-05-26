Dowling finishes as top Aussie at Brabazon Trophy

26 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queenslander Billy Dowling has recorded a top-5 on the world stage, finishing solo-fifth at 4-under in the historic Brabazon Trophy at Hankley Common Golf Club in England.

The Brisbane Golf Club member shot rounds of 71-70-70-69, to finish 4-shots back of eventual winner Biagio Andrea Gagliardi from Italy.

New South Wales Golf Club's Kayun Mudadana failed to match his third round heroics -- where he broke the course record with a stunning 8-under 63 -- closing with a 2-over 73 to slide into a share of seventh at 2-under.

The top-10 finish is still a huge confidence boost for the Sydneysider, who like a host of Australia's best amateurs, is only just beginning a long summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Victorian Abel Eduard rounded out the Australian's to make the cut, closing with an even-par 71 for a T24 finish.

