02 Jun 2025 | Amateur golf |
Dowling and Mudadana secure second and third in Scotland
by Patrick Taylor
Despite not coming away with a trophy, Australian amateur duo Billy Dowling and Kayun Mudadana represented their country proudly at North Berwick Golf Club, where the pair were second and third respectively behind a runaway winner of the Scottish Men's Open Championship.
Dowling, who finished on 13-under and led the championship at the halfway mark, continued his strong form during the 36-hole final day with a second straight 4-under 67 in the third round, and only trailed leader Eliot Baker from England by a single shot with one round to play.
Ending the event at 12-under, New South Welshman Mudadana played his way into the final group alongside Dowling and Baker with a third round 68, however trailed the duo by four shots.
With three rounds of 4-under or better around the historic Scottish links, Queenslander Dowling was in the box seat for the biggest win of his amateur career, but could only manage a 2-over 73 in the final round with three bogeys in his opening four holes cruelling his charge.
Similarly going the wrong way early with a double bogey at the fifth hole, Mudadana was again solid in the afternoon of the final day with his 1-under 70, but it was no match for eventual winner Baker, who charged home with a 67 for a 7-shot victory at 20-under sparked by a birdie-birdie-birdie-par-eagle run around the turn.
Victorians Matthew Lever (3-under) and Max Moring (Even) were the other Australians to make the halfway cut, and finished T28 and T38 respectively.
