Dowling almost unseats Masters champ at Scottish Open

31 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queenslander Billy Dowling almost matched the course record set by Masters champion Trevor Immelman to lead the Scottish Men’s Open at the historic North Berwick Golf Club.

Fifth at the English Men's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship a week ago, Dowling had nine birdies in a round of 7-under 64, one shy of the 63 shot by Immelman in Final Qualifying for the 2002 Open Championship.

Two-under through eight holes, Dowling took some momentum into the back nine courtesy of a birdie at the par-5 ninth and after a par at 10 made three birdies in the space of four holes to climb to 6-under on his round.

He made bogey at the par-3 15th but picked up shots at both 16 and 18 to finish day one a shot clear of England’s Morgan Blythe with local hope George Cannon (66) outright third.

The 36-hole leader at The National Tournament on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in March, Dowling once again revelled in the creativity needed to play a course recognised as the 13th-oldest golf club in the world.

“I know the course has a bit of history behind it,” said Dowling of a golf course just seven years from celebrating its bicentennial.

“Me and my friends and family were looking at coming up and it’s always nice to get off to a good start.

“There are so many different shot shapes and different types of shots you can hit and it’s just a really creative way of playing golf.

“The Sandbelt back home is somewhat similar and I enjoy that down there so playing in these winds is always a good challenge.”

Dowling’s caddie, Mick, was celebrating his 50th birthday in Round 1, the pair doing a good job of staying in the moment.

“I never got ahead of myself. We just played each shot by shot,” said Dowling.

“We stuck to our plan and just committed to every shot that we had in front of us.”

“I missed the cut last year by two shots so coming here I was just looking to improve on that and play the best I can.”

A total of 19 countries are represented this week with three Aussies inside the top 20 after Round 1.

The National Golf Club’s Matthew Lever is in a tie for eighth after a round of 2-under 69 as New South Welshman Kayun Mudadana backed up his course record last week at the Brabazon Trophy with a 1-under 70 to be tied 17th.

Oher Aussies in the field are Max Moring (71), Abel Eduard (72), Jye Halls (75) and Coby Carruthers (76).