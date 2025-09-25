Digital shutdown and transition week update

25 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Golf Australia want to make you aware of important changes to your handicap and scoring services as part of Golf Australia’s national technology upgrade.

From 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST, Sunday 28 September 2025, the 25-year-old GOLF Link system will be permanently shut down. On Thursday 2 October, the new Golf Australia Official App and golfer portal at GOLF.com.au will launch – becoming your new home for handicaps, scoring history, and more.

Your new Golf ID

Your current GOLF Link number is now your Golf ID for life .

Please note this number from your existing platforms (e.g. GA Handicap App, golf.org.au handicap lookup) and from recent Golf Australia emails.

From 2 October, you’ll use this Golf ID to register and log in across the new Golf Australia system.

How to register from 2 October

Visit GOLF.com.au and go to the Sign up / Login page. Enter your Golf ID – a verification email will be sent to your registered email. Create a new password and confirm your profile details. Download the new Golf Australia Official App from your app store.

Transition period: what to expect

During the transition, handicap services will be offline while more than 250 million scores are migrated by Golf Australia, see below for the timeline:

28 Sept – GOLF Link shuts down permanently.

29 Sept–1 Oct – Handicap services offline; handicaps recalculated to align with the World Handicap System.

1 Oct – Major transition day for websites and handicap services. Expect interruptions and temporary redirects across old and new sites as GOLF.com.au comes online throughout the day. We recommend avoiding handicap services and websites on this day.

2 Oct – New App and GOLF.com.au go live. Recalculated handicaps available to view.

2–10 Oct – Clubs will transition in phases. Some may take until around 10 October. This is normal.

When does competition golf start again?

The resumption of competition golf will depend on your club’s unique situation. Refer to your club for the latest information about when your transition is complete.

Be advised that your club’s transition to the new platform could take until around Oct 10 to complete, after which your club can recommence competition and handicap rounds, via your club’s standard process.

Members of clubs using the Golf Australia CONNECT Venue Management Software can enter, track and submit scores through the new Golf Australia App during competition or eligible casual rounds.

What you can do now

Make sure your account details at golf.org.au are correct.

If you don’t already have an account, create one before 28 September.

Update your email address if needed at .

After 2 October you will need to contact your golf club to make changes directly in the new platform.

Support available

Over 1,300 Golfer Onboarding Champions will be at clubs nationwide from October 2 to help members register their Golf ID.

The Golf Australia Customer Support Team are available 7 days a week 6.30am – 8.30pm AEST throughout the transition to help.

Email: help@golf.com.au

Web: help.golf.com.au

This is the largest digital upgrade in the history of golf in Australia, supporting more than 450,000 active golfers and 1,900 clubs and venues. As with any major technology upgrade of this scale, you may experience occasional interruptions during the initial transition. We appreciate your patience and support as we settle into the new system.