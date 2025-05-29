Denton comes up just short in Hong Kong

29 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

South Australian Raegan Denton showed incredible fight on the final day of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship at The Hong Kong Golf Club Old Course, but fell agonisingly short in her dash for the trophy.

Having snared the first round lead earlier in the week with a 6-under 66, Denton struggled to back it up on day two, but fought back with another 66 today to post 11-under for the championship.

It was an unbelievable week for the Royal Adelaide Golf Club member, however Thailand's Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul and Korea's Seojin Park went one shot better, posting 12-under. A playoff was not possible due to final day rain and so Kaopattanaskul was crowned champion via countback courtesy of her final day 64.

Third for Denton was the best of the Australian's, with Camilla Kim (NSW) ninth in the Girls at 3-under, while Boys Hamish Farquharson (VIC) and Cooper Giddings (NSW) finished 13th and 23rd respectively.

Kim and Denton's efforts were enough to secure third in the Girls team event as well, Denton acknowledging her pride to have pulled on the green and gold uniform.

"You can always stand out, which is nice," said Denton of the iconic uniform. "You can see your teammates across the fairway in that bright yellow shirt.

"It's definitely very special and it's not something that I take lightly by any means. It's a huge privilege and I hope to be able to do it many more times in the future."

Denton says she was able to take advantage of her length off the tee this week, and is proud to be taking home some silverware both individually and as part of the team.

"I had a lot of fun with the course. It's a little bit shorter than I'm used to, so it was nice to have a lot of birdie opportunities," she said.

"It's kind of my first time being a part of a team event like this, and so to come out with a result that we are both happy with is very special. To represent Australia and do them proud is really awesome."

Full results