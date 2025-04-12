Day, Lee carry Aussie hopes at the Masters

12 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Jason Day is already targeting a Sunday charge at Augusta National after playing his way into a Masters weekend for the 11th time in his career.

Day and fellow Paris Olympian Min Woo Lee are the only two Aussies to advance past the 36-hole cut-line as Adam Scott (72), Cameron Smith (78) and Cam Davis (79) all finished shy of the 2-over mark.

Day shot 2-under 70 for the second straight day to be in a tie for ninth at 4-under and four back of leader Justin Rose (71), his only bogey of the tournament to date coming at the par-4 18th in Friday’s second round.

After starting Round 2 with a double-bogey, Lee also dropped a shot on 18 in his round of even-par 72 that has him in a share of 22nd at the halfway point.

Runner-up on debut in 2011 and with three top-five finishes to his name, Day knows what to expect of a weekend at the Masters: Survive Saturday and charge home Sunday.

“We know that Saturday usually is the tougher day of the two,” said Day.

“I know it’s going to be tough, but get the opportunities, try and capitalise on them and then get myself into contention on the back nine on Sunday.”

Being unable to capitalise on opportunities has been a frustration for Day the first two rounds.

The 37-year-old has hit 27 of 36 greens but converted just five birdie chances, a stat he hopes will turn over the final two days.

“This golf course, it can frustrate you,” Day added.

“It’s a funny golf course because where they put the pin locations, if you’re leaving yourself 30 to 35 feet, very rarely do you hit it very close. You’re always leaving yourself two, three, four-footers, and that can be very frustrating.

“That’s why you feel mentally fatigued getting off the golf course at the end of the day, just where they place the pin locations.

“But when you’re missing putts and giving yourself opportunities, it is what it is.

“I feel like the stats will soon kind of turn for me, and hopefully it’s this weekend.”

After hitting his second shot from the pine straw left of the fairway, Day got up-and-down from 43 yards to make birdie at the par-5 second and then hit a gorgeous tee shot to seven feet for birdie at the par-3 sixth.

Another wayward tee shot had Day scrambling at the par-5 eighth but his wedge play again came to the fore for a third birdie on the front nine and turn 5-under for the championship.

It was the worst possible start to Round 2 for Lee.

His tee shot on one went left onto the ninth fairway and he clipped the trees as he tried to make his way back to the fairway.

The 26-year-old would make double-bogey but got both shots back with birdies at two and three.

A bogey followed when Lee came up well short at the 240-yard par-3 fourth but two brilliant iron shots got him back in red numbers with a birdie from 13 feet at the par-4 10th.

He moved to 2-under with birdie from 12 feet at the par-5 15th but dropped back to 1-under when he missed his par putt from six feet after missing the green long and left at 18.

Even par on his round and 1-under as he entered the back nine, Smith’s aspirations faded in a four-hole stretch.

The 31-year-old was unable to save par after finding the bunker at the par-4 10th and then made double-bogey at 11 after finding Ike’s Pond with his second.

The 2022 Open champion missed a birdie chance from nine feet at 12 and then made bogey on 13 when his third shot failed to carry the bank and bounced back into Rae’s Creek.

Wayward tee shots led to further bogeys at both 16 and 17 as he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his ninth appearance.

Two bogeys in his final three holes would cruel any chance that Scott had of making the cut.

A sand save at the par-5 second and birdie from eight fee at the par-3 sixth had the 2013 champion 1-under through 14 holes of his second round.

After choosing to lay up at the par-5 15th, Scott missed the green long with his approach from 99 yards and was unable to get up-and-down for his par.

He responded with a superb shot to five feet to make birdie on 16 but dropped back to 5-over when he missed a par putt from four feet on 17.

It was late in his round again where Davis’s score ballooned.

Needing an under-par round to be any hope of making the weekend, the 30-year-old turned in 1-over.

But, like so many before him, he would be brought undone by the mystic beauty of the par-3 12th.

Davis’s tee shot pitched into the bank at the front of the green, his ball bouncing back into Rae’s Creek on his way to a double-bogey.

He would find the water twice more on his way in, making bogeys at both the par-5 13th and par-5 15th along with bogeys at both 17 and 18.