Darling Downs clubs come together for agronomy workshop

28 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Last week 14 clubs from across the Darling Downs region came together for a specialised workshop aimed at providing agronomy insights they could take back to their courses and implement.

Funded by the Active Industry Base Funding from Sport and Recreation Queensland, and facilitated by Andrew Leventis from Golf Australia, the workshop was held at Pittsworth Golf Club around 2.5 hours west of Brisbane.

The highlight of the workshop was the presentation by Paul Spencer from Greenway Turf Solutions, who alongside his team, broke down golf course agronomy relevant to 30-plus attendees.

"All the clubs present were little clubs, we're all just in the same boat," said Doreen Duffy from Allora Golf Club.

"We all work on a limited budget, and it was good to get ideas from each other on the day."

Each club was offered the opportunity to have its water and soil tested at the workshop, which Duffy said was super helpful to her as the Allora greenskeeper.

"Our water is beautiful bore water, except it's too high in Bi-Carb, and so we're going to deal with small issues to improve that," she said.

"At the moment we don't have an agronomist. We did have one but he's retired now, so the workshop got me thinking we'll need to talk to an agronomist."

Richard Herde, the grounds director at Goondiwindi Golf Club says he was impressed with the wisdom and capability in the room.

"It was interesting to hear the knowledge of everyone in the room, for volunteers they knew a hell of a lot about what they were doing," he said.

Similarly to Duffy, Herde says he took a lot away from the workshop, and he and his team at Goondiwindi will be implementing the learnings immediately.

"We'll definitely be doing more soil tests, more water tests," he said. "We've got issues with the water. It's recycled water and river water, and we've got biofilm in our pipelines.

"Paul (Spencer) is actually going to do some work on that for us.

"The entire day was very informative."

This initiative has now been run in two regions, and more will be implemented across other regions in the near future.