Crows cause a stir as OQM swings through Augathella

30 Jun 2025 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation | Amateur golf |

The fairways of Augathella Golf Club came alive over the weekend as the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters rolled in for round two of the 1900km journey to the million dollar hole-in-one in Karumba.

While Augathella is known as Meat Ant Country, it was the local crows that stole the show, swooping in mid-round to pinch a few golf balls and stir up some cheeky chaos on the course.

Colin Goddard, from Karratha Country Club, claimed the men’s Orange Jacket in Augathella with a score of 38 points.

Camille Berginey, of Pioneer Valley Golf Club, took out the women’s title with an impressive 42 points, evening the score with her husband Wayne, who took home the Orange Jacket in Mitchell just a week earlier.

The crowd favourite Dinner Under the Stars returned with a bang on Saturday night, where laughs echoed across the course thanks to comedian Kat Davidson, followed by the smooth, cheeky sounds of Bloke’apella under the brilliant Outback stars.

Junior golfers also took centre stage, learning the ropes and honing their swings during the free junior clinics led by PGA Pro Scott Simons, and proving that the future of outback golf is in good hands.

As the OQM convoy now heads towards Blackall, there’s no doubt this golf adventure is just getting started, one dusty fairway at a time.

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women's: Camille Berginey of Pioneer Valley Golf Club - 42 points

Men's: Colin Goddard of Karratha Country Club - 38 points

OFFICIAL PROGRAM

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27