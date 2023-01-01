In the initial stage of Connecting Women in Golf, our goal is to create meaningful opportunities for women across all sectors of the golf industry to connect, collaborate, and grow. Whether you work at a club or facility, in manufacturing, coaching, turf management, or any other area of the golf workforce, this initiative is designed with you in mind.

Our events will feature keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, and interactive Q&A sessions focused on a range of topics, both industry-specific and beyond, that matter to women working in golf.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more, please don’t hesitate to reach out using the enquiry box below. We’d love to hear from you!