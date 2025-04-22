Communities band together across Western Queensland

22 Apr 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

With a cyclone in the South-East, and flooding in the Far North and Western regions, the state of Queensland has been doing it tough in recent months.

The record-breaking flooding out west has ravaged entire communities, claiming houses, shops, and more than 100,000 livestock.

Not spared from the damage were many country golf courses, which, for many towns in the west, are the heart of the community.

Clubs like Quilpie, which sits 956 kilometres west of Brisbane, suffered severe damage to its sand greens course with access not possible for two weeks.

"It was certainly a big rain event, the likes of which I've never seen here before," said Quilpie President Bruce Paulson.

"We were sort of isolated for 15 days, couldn't get in or out.

"We haven't done a lot yet. It's still wet and damp. Our main damage, certainly the most significant damage, was the greens.

"The water was just rushing through in parts and just took every bit of sand away, and to rebuild the sand greens takes a fair bit of work.

"We're only a small club of 25-30 members, but we have some incredible volunteers whose work ethics are sort of unprecedented you know, so we will get it done."

While the damage to the course is far from ideal, Paulson said Quilpie’s situation on a hill prevented its course from some of the severity seen to the north and south.

Just north of Quilpie is the small town of Adavale which was one of the worst hit, with almost every building impacted.

"Little township of 20-odd people," said Paulson. "We went up there on Friday to do a barbecue for them and it was pretty bloody sad.

"I think it went through just about every house except two maybe."

Adavale's residents were all flown out of the town in the height of the floods, and so the barbecue Paulson and the Quilpie Golf Club put on was one of the first community get togethers.

"Small towns are often like that. You don't have to bloody love everyone, but you certainly look after each other," he said.

Cunnamulla Golf Club, to the south-east of Quilpie, was one of the worst courses hit, with Club Secretary Amanda Watson detailing that the course still remained inaccessible.

"We actually popped out to the golf course last night travelling around," she said.

"There's still a few spots with water in them and that sort of stuff and it's still quite damp out there, so we haven't really been able to assess the whole course as such.

"We're intending to go out on the weekend though and actually try and walk the whole course.

"The committee members got together just to come up with a list of things that we expect to be quite challenging."

Photo Cunnamulla Golf Club suffered some of the worst damage in the region.

Cunnamulla prides itself on being an all dirt and sand course, and so even the parts of the course that were unaffected by the floods are now covered in clover from the rainfall.

Watson also estimates that 12-14 greens will have to be completely re-done, which will be a huge job much like at Quilpie.

"I think at least till the end of May, that we could even look at playing golf again, and that's being conservative," said Watson.

Much of the clean-up effort at Cunnamulla will be undertaken by volunteers, who Watson says are the lifeblood of the club year-round, not just in the wake of crisis.

"There's a lot of couple working bees in place and we've got a good base of volunteers," she said.

"I think even just in a non-disaster sense we have a lot of help. We had a working bee maybe a month ago where we did do some grading of the three holes and a bit of clean-up and that sort of stuff.

"They had about 30-odd people out there all helping, and the local grating company even donated their time to grate for three holes that we had done.

"We do get really, really good support from members and from non-members alike."

Further north-west in Jundah, the local golf club and its President Maree Pittman were able to provide vital refuge for the local community.

When the rains started to intensify, many of Jundah’s locals were evacuated to the golf club which is on higher ground just north of the town.

“One night we had 15 locals evacuated there, and then it did get back down to about ten, but we always had between ten and 15 at a time staying at the club,” said Pittman.

“Even if they didn't stay there, they were coming up for meals.

“We were feeding roughly 40 people per night, with the SES and the police and then the locals just because there was no power in town.”

Photo: Jundah locals called the golf club home for about week.

The locals who stayed called the golf club home for four days, but Pittman and her husband kept the meals going for over a week, providing a welcome haven from the clean-up.

“We needed that space to have meals for them and just show our appreciation,” said Pittman.

“It was also good to provide a little breather space for everyone while they were cleaning their house, and because so many people lost so much, they couldn’t afford to be buying every meal either.

“One fella brought his speaker over in the boat, and so when we were having a little barbecue for everyone, we made sure we played a bit of music.”

While these floods have been incredibly tough on the community, Pittman shares Paulson’s sentiment that they have been a reminder of how caring and important the locals are to each other.

“We're an extremely resilient little community and that really got highlighted over the last month,” she said.

“I describe us as a huge family. You may not always get along, but when you need each other, you band together and get it done.”