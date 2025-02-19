Club Tocumwal provides new outlet for home schoolers

19 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

While home schooling provides children plenty of freedoms not available at traditional schools, it can also be quite an isolating experience.

One key social outlet for many home-schooled kids is through sport, and a group from the Murray River region has found a passion for weekly golf at Club Tocumwal.

"We had three kids to start with and after the last 18 months we're now up to eight," club PGA Professional James McMaster said.

"A couple of them do some of my other junior clinics now as well. So it's good in that regard where it's got them into other programs and meeting new friends as well.

"It's just so good for them to get out of the house once a week, socialise and be out on the golf course walking around."

While the program provides the home schoolers the chance to be active outdoors, connect with nature, and develop social skills, it is also helping McMaster and the club grow its junior program.

With several junior academies and programs running throughout the week at Tocumwal, McMaster has revitalised what was once a declining area of the club.

"We've got a level one and level two academy groups, then the homeschool kids as well as our Friday night sessions," he said.

"The Friday night Kids Club event runs all year round, it's just $20 for the year. We have about 15 kids registered in that since it started up two weeks ago.

"When I first started, we probably only had three, maybe four junior club members with handicaps, so I've sort of come in with a clean slate and just started building it up over the last two years."

McMaster hopes that the current redevelopments and advancements to Tocumwal's offerings will also continue to help enhance the growing junior program.

"We are in the middle of a clubhouse redevelopment where we're building an indoor putting surface and two indoor simulators with TrackMan," he said.

"The next step is getting the kids to sign on as junior members as part of their next program.

"They'll get some hours on the simulators and we will start to get them their handicaps so they can play a nine-hole comp on a Sunday."

The entire junior program is going from strength to strength, but is proving particularly popular with the home schoolers.

"The parents keep telling me that the kids are asking them when the term finishes and over school holidays, 'when's golf start back up?'," said McMaster.

"They are all really keen."